Mountcastle, O’Hearn homer from 9th spot as Orioles beat Angels 7-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle homered and doubled after entering the game as a pinch-hitter, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3. Dean Kremer rebounded after allowing a homer to lead off the game, winning his third straight start, and Ryan O’Hearn also homered for Baltimore. O’Hearn started as the Orioles’ designated hitter in the No. 9 spot in the batting order, but after his solo shot in the second tied the game at 1, Mountcastle pinch-hit for him after the Angels lifted right-hander Chase Silseth in the fourth and replaced him with lefty Tucker Davidson. Mountcastle greeted Davidson with a double, then two innings later hit a two-run homer.

