Ober, Farmer lead Twins to 5-1 victory over Kershaw, Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bailey Ober allowed one run in six innings, Kyle Farmer homered and drove in three runs, and the Minnesota Twins defeated Los Angeles 5-1 Tuesday night as Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw took the mound three days after the death of his mother. Kershaw struck out seven in four innings, but faced constant traffic. He allowed seven hits, one walk and hit a batter. Ober (3-0) allowed one run on six hits and struck out six. The Twins got their leadoff batter aboard four times and converted that into runs three times.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.