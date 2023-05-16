Paredes has 2 homers, 5 RBIs as Rays hammer Verlander and Mets 8-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered twice and drove in five runs, ruining Justin Verlander’s home debut for the New York Mets as the Tampa Bay Rays rolled to an 8-5 victory. Jose Siri also went deep and Harold Ramírez had two RBI singles among his three hits for the Rays, who improved the best record in baseball to 32-11. Yonny Chirinos got 14 outs in relief after opener Jalen Beeks tossed two scoreless innings. New York trailed 6-0 before Brett Baty homered and Pete Alonso launched a two-run shot. Verlander served up both long balls to Paredes and was tagged for six runs on eight hits over five innings in his third start for the staggering Mets.

