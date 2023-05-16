Rangers SS Seager’s return from IL delayed by sickness, deGrom throws bullpen

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager’s return from the injured list was delayed Tuesday because he was dealing with a stomach bug. Seager hasn’t played since sustaining a left hamstring strain while running the bases in a game April 11. He was set to return to the Rangers after a three-game rehabilitation stint at Double-A Frisco before getting sick. Meanwhile, right-hander Jacob deGrom threw his first bullpen session since going on the 15-day IL on April 29 with elbow inflammation. There is still no firm timetable for the two-time Cy Young Award winner’s return.

