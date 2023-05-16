Senzel hits go-ahead homer in 7th inning, helping Reds to 3-1 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Nick Senzel hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning, helping the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-1 win over the Rockies 3-1. Colorado’s Ezequiel Tovar ended an 0-for-8 skid before breaking up a scoreless game in the bottom of the sixth inning with his third home run of the season. He connected on a 2-1 offering from Brandon Williamson, who was making his major league debut and had retired 14 in a row. Williamson struck out six in 5 2/3 innings and had allowed only a single in the first inning before Tovar hit a 415-foot shot to right-center. Derek Law (3-4) earned the win and Alexis Díaz got three outs for his 10th save. Peter Lambert took the loss.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.