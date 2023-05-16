Soler’s 2-run walk-off HR rallies Marlins to 5-4 win over Nationals

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the Washington Nationals 5-4. The Marlins were down to their last out when Garrett Cooper doubled off reliever Hunter Harvey (2-1). Luis Arraez singled to score Cooper and pull Miami within 4-3. Pinch-runner Jon Berti stole second before Soler drove a 3-2 pitch by Harvey 405 feet for his 10th homer. Arraez and Cooper each had two hits, Andrew Nardi (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. Trailing 2-1, the Nationals scored three runs in the eighth inning against relievers Huascar Brazoban and Steven Okert.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.