Star-studded crowd watches Victor Wembanyama turn it on late, hours before NBA draft lottery
By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer
PARIS (AP) — Hours before finding out his likely destination in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama drew a star-studded crowd in his last regular-season game in France and delivered another game-winning performance in the fourth quarter. Soccer star Kylian Mbappé and popular French actor Omar Sy were both on hand to watch Wembanyama put up 22 points as his Boulogne-Levallois side won 93-85 in a local derby against Paris Basketball. The 19-year-old French phenom and much of the basketball world then turned their attention to the NBA draft lottery in Chicago later Tuesday. The winning team is all but certain to make Wembanyama the No. 1 pick in the draft in June.