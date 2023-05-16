Wiemer, Anderson homer in Brewers’ 3-2 victory over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered for the fifth straight game for the St. Louis Cardinals in a 3-2 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday night, with Joey Wiemer and Brian Anderson homering for the Brewers. Milwaukee starter Wade Miley came out with a left lat strain in the second inning after throwing 22 pitches. St. Louis starter Jordan Montgomery (2-6) pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. He is 0-6 in seven starts since winning at Milwaukee on April 8. Joel Payamps (2-0), the fourth of six pitchers, got the victory with 1 2/3 innings of work. Devin Williams pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for his sixth save.

