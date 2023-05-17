Arcia HR in 9th as Braves avoid series loss with 6-5 win in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Orlando Arcia hit a tiebreaking solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the Texas Rangers 6-5. Ronald Acuña Jr. homered in his fourth consecutive game for the Braves, and Eddie Rosario had a two-run shot in the second that ended Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi’s scoreless streak at 29 2/3 innings. Adolis García went deep twice for AL West leader Texas. Those solo shots extended his MLB-best RBI total to 46. The Braves won two of three in Texas after getting swept in three games at Toronto last weekend.

