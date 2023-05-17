As Triple Crown chase rolls on, horse racing at a crossroads after latest spate of deaths

BALTIMORE (AP) — Industry leaders believe horse racing is at at crossroads after seven horses died at Churchill Downs in the leadup to the Kentucky Derby. Those deaths happening at the start of Triple Crown season when the most attention is on horse racing led to public outcry. Many inside the sport also have questions about what caused the cluster of fatalities at the same track over a 10-day span. They’re being raised during Preakness week with a Triple Crown still possible and on the horizon of new national medication and anti-doping rules going into effect next week.

