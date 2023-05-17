Brentford striker Ivan Toney banned 8 months for breaching betting rules

LONDON (AP) — Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been suspended for eight months by the English Football Association for breaching its betting rules. The FA says the England international was banned “from all football and football-related activity with immediate effect” until Jan. 16, 2024. He was also fined 50,000 pounds ($62,000). Toney had faced 262 charges of breaching the FA’s betting rules between late February 2017 and late January 2021 but the FA said it “withdrew 30 of these breaches and he admitted to the remaining 232.” The FA said the sanction was imposed “by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing.” Toney will be allowed to return to training with his club for the final four months of his ban.

