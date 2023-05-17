Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:03 PM

Brooks Koepka enters the PGA Championship ready to move on after “choking” at the Masters

KTVZ

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

Brooks Koepka isn’t afraid to admit he “choked” as the Masters. The four-time major champion let a four-shot lead get away from him on the final day at Augusta National. Koepka says the word applies because he was in position to win and he let it get away. Koepka says he endured a sleepless night after finishing tied for second behind winner Jon Rahm but is eager to move on at the PGA Championship.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content