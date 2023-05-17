Brooks Koepka enters the PGA Championship ready to move on after “choking” at the Masters

Brooks Koepka isn’t afraid to admit he “choked” as the Masters. The four-time major champion let a four-shot lead get away from him on the final day at Augusta National. Koepka says the word applies because he was in position to win and he let it get away. Koepka says he endured a sleepless night after finishing tied for second behind winner Jon Rahm but is eager to move on at the PGA Championship.

