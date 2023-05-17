Burger, Sheets go deep again as White Sox top Guardians 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Burger and Gavin Sheets both homered for the second straight game, leading the Chicago White Sox past the Cleveland Guardians 7-2. Chicago has posted consecutive victories against Cleveland and won for the third time in four games. Andrew Vaughn also went deep for the White Sox. Mike Clevinger tossed six-plus effective innings to beat Cleveland, his original team, for the first time. He allowed two runs and six hits with four walks and five strikeouts. Rookie Peyton Battenfield allowed all three of Chicago’s homers in his sixth career start and seventh appearance.

