Castroneves and Pagenaud hope to jumpstart season for Shank at Indy
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The start of the IndyCar season has been miserable for Meyer Shank Racing, which heads into the Indianapolis 500 ranked second to last in the standings among full-time organizations. But Indy is the place where the team hopes it can turn things around. Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud have won a combined five Indy 500s, including Castroneves’ record-tying fourth victory in 2021 while driving for Shank,