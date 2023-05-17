Celtics can’t hold onto home-court edge on once-fearsome parquet floor

BOSTON (AP) — Once so prodigious on their parquet floor, the Boston Celtics can’t seem to squeeze out a home-court advantage during these playoffs. The franchise that once went 40-1 at home over an entire season fell to .500 at the TD Garden in the playoffs this year with a 123-116 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. With the loss, the second-seeded Celtics squandered the home-court advantage they earned by finishing 13 games ahead of Miami in the regular season. Not that it matters: the Celtics weren’t able to hold it in either of their previous playoff series, needing a pair of road wins against Atlanta and Philadelphia to advance.

