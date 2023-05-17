Dodgers’ starter May headed back to IL due to right elbow pain
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Less than a year after coming back from Tommy John surgery, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is headed back to the injured list due to right elbow pain. Manger Dave Roberts said after Wednesday’s 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins that May has a flexor pronator strain and would miss at least one month. May had reconstructive elbow surgery in May 2021. He went only one inning before coming out. He allowed one hit and struck out two.