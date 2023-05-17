Firmino, Milner among quartet of Liverpool players to leave club at end of season

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has confirmed four high profile players will depart at the end of the season. Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all leave when contracts expire this summer. Jurgen Klopp’s team has endured a disappointing campaign after coming close to winning a quadruple of trophies last year. With only two games left of the season Liverpool needs Manchester United or Newcastle to slip up if it is to secure qualification for the Champions League. Klopp is widely expected to strengthen in midfield and room will be created by the exits of Keita, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

