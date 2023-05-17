Gurriel scores go-ahead run in 9th to lead Diamondbacks past A’s, 5-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. led off the ninth with a double and scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Jose Herrera to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 5-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Christian Walker and Corbin Carroll homered as Arizona took two of three from Oakland. Gurriel led off the ninth with a double off Shintaro Fujinami for his seventh straight game with an extra-base hit. Two walks loaded the bases before Herrera’s drive to right off Adrian Martinez allowed Gurriel to score easily. The A’s have lost all eight home series this season.

