MLB warns teams that batters may not try to trick pitchers into clock violations
NEW YORK (AP) — Teams have been warned by Major League Baseball that batters may not attempt to deceive pitchers into quick-pitch violations. MLB senior vice president Michael Hill wrote in a two-page memo to general managers, assistant general managers and field managers that the commissioner’s office had detected batters attempting to induce quick pitches. Boston closer Kenley Jansen was called for two violations during a plate appearance by St. Louis’ Willson Contreras in the ninth inning Saturday.