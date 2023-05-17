NFL announces participants for Coach Accelerator program

NEW YORK (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who is taking the year off, is among 40 diverse coaching candidates who will participate in the Coach Accelerator program next week at the NFL’s spring meetings. Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan McCardell are also among the participants. The Coach Accelerator aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. Teams were able to nominate candidates outside their organization this year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.