Orioles overcome Trout’s homer, drop Angels to .500 with 3-1 victory

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Bradish pitched impressively into the seventh inning and Austin Hays homered to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Mike Trout went deep for the Angels who fell back to .500 with their eighth loss in 11 games. Bradish allowed a run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings against the team that drafted him. Closer Félix Bautista walked Trout with one out in the ninth, bringing Shohei Ohtani up as the tying run. Ohtani went down swinging and Hunter Renfroe flied out to deep center field to end it.

