Outman hits grand slam to propel Dodgers to 7-3 victory over Twins
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Outman hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Byron Buxton and Joey Gallo homered for the Twins, who dropped two of the three in a matchup of division leaders. Gallo left the game with two outs in the ninth after taking a foul ball off his leg. The Dodgers trailed 3-2 in the seventh before scoring five runs all with two outs. Will Smith tied it after Emilio Pagan walked Miguel Vargas with the bases loaded and Outman put them on top when he drove a first-pitch fastball over the wall in center.