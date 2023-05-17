Qatar expresses interest in hosting Rugby League World Cup, organizers say

LONDON (AP) — Qatar’s push to be a central hub on the global sporting landscape could see the emirate be an unlikely host of a Rugby League World Cup. Rugby league’s governing body says Qatar is one of four nations to express an interest in staging the 2025 tournament after France withdrew its hosting rights. International Rugby League chairman Tony Grant says his organization has also received expressions of interest from New Zealand, Fiji and South Africa. Qatar does not have a team or a world ranking in rugby league and has never played an international match. The small Persian Gulf country is coming off hosting the men’s soccer World Cup for the first time.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.