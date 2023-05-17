Ryder Cup captain Johnson still not sure where DJ, Koepka fit in

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Zach Johnson cares mostly about group chemistry for his American team at the Ryder Cup. He wants camaraderie. What he doesn’t know is whether LIV players like Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are part of that picture. The Ryder Cup is four months away in Rome. Johnson will have six captain’s picks. Dustin Johnson and Koepka are unlikely to earn one of the six automatic spots. Captain Zach says he know enough about LIV Golf and the courses they play to judge how well they are doing. Johnson and Koepka say they’d love to be part of the team.

