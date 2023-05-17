Twins’ Nick Gordon heading to injured list with fractured right shin

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Minnesota Twins center fielder Nick Gordon is heading to the injured list after he fractured his right shin during Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The injury occurred when Gordon fouled a pitch by Dylan Covey off his leg during the fifth inning. Gordon’s injury wasn’t the only one that happened to the Twins during the series finale between division leaders. Second baseman Jorge Polanco left in the seventh inning due to a mild strain to his left hamstring. Right fielder Joey Gallo also fouled a pitch off his right leg with two outs in the ninth inning, but an X-ray showed only a contusion.

