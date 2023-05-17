US beats Austria 4-1 for 4th straight win at ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States maintained a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship by beating Austria 4-1 on Wednesday for a fourth straight victory in the group stage. Lane Hutson and Nick Perbix contributed a goal and an assist each while Rocco Grimaldi and Carter Mazur also scored for the Americans, who moved four points clear atop Group A. Denmark is second with a game in hand, while Austria stayed on one point in seventh. In the capital of Riga, co-host Latvia edged Norway 2-1 for its second victory in Group B. Canada played Kazakhstan in Riga later Wednesday while defending champion Finland faced France in Group A.

