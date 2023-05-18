DeChambeau resurfaces at Oak Hill and leads PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau is the leading the frost-delayed PGA Championship. It’s been more than a year since DeChambeau was the incredible bulk who tried to overpower golf courses. Now he’s slimmer and feels healthy. That much is evident with his 66 at Oak Hill. That gives DeChambeau a one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Corey Conners among those who finished. Thirty players have to finish the round Friday. Eric Cole is at 5 under and has four holes to complete. Johnson was tied for the lead until making his only bogey on the final hole.

