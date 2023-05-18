Gallagher gets key hit as Cleveland Guardians beat Chicago White Sox 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Cam Gallagher hit an RBI single during Cleveland’s two-run seventh inning, and the Guardians beat Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox 3-1. Gabriel Arias homered as Cleveland salvaged the finale of the three-game series. Nick Sandlin (2-1) got four outs for the win, and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 15th save. The Guardians went ahead to stay in the seventh. With one out and runners on second and third, Brayan Rocchio hit a grounder that shortstop Tim Anderson flubbed for an error. Rocchio was credited with his first major league RBI when Will Brennan scampered home to make it 2-1.

