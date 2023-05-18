Klopp handed 2-match ban for questioning integrity of referee
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been handed a two-match ban for questioning the integrity of a Premier League referee. A commission says his poor disciplinary record and failure to heed previous conduct warnings counted against him. Klopp was also fined 75,000 pounds ($93,000). He will not be in the technical area for Liverpool’s next-to-last game of the season at home to Aston Villa on Saturday. The second match of his punishment has been suspended until the end of next season.