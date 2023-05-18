Labor relations board files complaint against USC over athlete compensation
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has filed a formal complaint against Southern California, the Pac-12 and the NCAA alleging misclassification of college athletes as “student-athletes” instead of employees. The complaint by the NLRB’s Los Angeles office seeks an order requiring USC, the Pac-12 and the NCAA to reclassify football and basketball players as employees instead of student-athletes in their handbooks and rules. It was based on a complaint by the National College Players Association to the Department of Justice filed in December that accused the NCAA of violating antitrust laws by capping compensation to athletes.