NASCAR 75: Many would welcome a NASCAR return to Rockingham
By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time in 27 years to host this weekend’s All-Star race. The Associated Press asked some industry experts what other former tracks they would like to see back on the schedule. Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon and Lyn St. James are among those who’d like to see NASCAR return to Rockingham Speedway. The North Carolina track hasn’t hosted a Cup Series event since 2004. It has recently been repaved and received $9 million in renovation money.