NFL confirms no Commanders sale vote will take place at spring owners meetings next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The pending $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders will not be voted on next week by NFL owners at their spring meeting. The league confirmed that the deal between longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family and a group led by investor Josh Harris remains under standard review by NFL staff and finance committee members. The agreement was finalized last week. The deal must be approved by three-quarters of league owners and satisfy other customary closing conditions. The Harris group includes National Basketball Hall of Fame member Magic Johnson.

