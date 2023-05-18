Olympic reform panel starts work: ‘Opportunity to think big’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Congressionally formed panel asked to explore the inner-workings of the U.S. Olympic enterprise hinted at proposing potentially radical changes to a business that has been operating under the same framework for more than 40 years. Co-chair Dionne Koller says the commission gives Olympic leaders and Congress a once-in-a-generation chance to think big about the future. The Commission on the State of U.S. Olympics and Paralympics is gathering information and responses to questionnaires as it begins the process of determining what changes are needed. It will hold a hearing in Washington in September and plans to release a report next spring.

