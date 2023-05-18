San Diego to receive 30th Major League Soccer franchise

A San Diego club will join Major League Soccer in 2025, becoming the league’s 30th team. The expansion team is owned by billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Tribe, the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in a professional soccer team. The ownership group also includes San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado. The new team will play at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium, which opened last year.

