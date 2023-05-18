Secretariat’s 1973 Triple Crown saw record times in each race. It took 39 years to become official
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Secretariat won the Preakness a half-century ago, his final time of 1 minute, 55 seconds wasn’t all that noteworthy. It was a second slower than the Preakness mark set two years earlier by Canonero II. But the dispute over that time was only beginning. It wasn’t until 2012 when owner Penny Chenery finally succeeded in securing her horse’s record. After a hearing and a review of video footage, the Maryland Racing Commission changed the official time of the race to 1:53. Secretariat still holds all three Triple Crown time records from his magical year in 1973.