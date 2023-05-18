Sheffield Wednesday pulls off biggest comeback in history of English league playoffs

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield Wednesday pulled off the biggest comeback in the history of the English league playoffs to keep alive its hopes of a return to the second-tier Championship. Wednesday recovered from a 4-0 loss to Peterborough in the first leg of the third-tier League One playoff semifinals by winning the return match 5-1 after extra time and then the penalty shootout 5-3. No team had ever come back from a four-goal deficit from the first leg since the playoffs were introduced in 1987. The previous biggest comeback was from two goals behind. Wednesday will play either Bolton or Barnsley in the final at Wembley Stadium on May 29.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.