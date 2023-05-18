Storied rugby club Wasps forced to start again at bottom of English league pyramid

LONDON (AP) — Wasps, one of England’s most storied rugby teams and a two-time European champion, must begin rebuilding from the bottom of the country’s league pyramid after having a license to play in the second-tier Championship revoked. The club was expelled from the top-flight Premiership after falling into administration in October amid debts totaling 95 million pounds ($118 million). It had been hit by a winding-up order from the revenue department for 2 million pounds in unpaid tax after financial issues stemming from its relocation from London to Coventry in 2014.

