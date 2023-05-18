Swiatek says thigh injury ‘shouldn’t be anything serious’ ahead of French Open

ROME (AP) — The right thigh injury that forced top-ranked Iga Swiatek to retire during her Italian Open quarterfinal “shouldn’t be anything serious,” the Polish player said Thursday. Swiatek had to stop playing during the third set against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in a match that started late Wednesday evening. She said that she “felt pain in my right thigh” and “it was pretty sudden” but that she’s “pretty positive that I’ll be back soon.” Swiatek will be aiming for a third French Open title when the clay-court Grand Slam begins in 10 days. She says that “to be ready for Roland Garros I need to recover right now.”

