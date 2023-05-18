Triple Crown hopeful Mage heads to the Preakness with hundreds of owners cheering him on

BALTIMORE (AP) — Preakness Stakes favorite Mage is the first Kentucky Derby champion with Venezuelan ties since Canonero II in 1971. Nearly 400 different people can also call themselves a co-owner. Mage has brought them all together. Now he’ll try to make all of them happy by doing what Canonero did in taking the first two legs of the Triple Crown. A win at the Preakness on Saturday would do even more to put Venezuelan horse racing on the map.

