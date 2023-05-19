Devers homers twice, drives in 4 as Red Sox beat staggering Padres 6-1
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rafael Devers homered twice and drove in four runs for the Boston Red Sox, who beat San Diego 6-1 to hand the staggering Padres their 10th loss in 12 games. Devers and his friend and former teammate, Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts, took the lineup cards out for the pregame exchange and hugged. Devers then circled the bases in front of Bogaerts in consecutive innings in his 14th career multi-homer game. Devers hit a solo shot in the second and a three-run shot in the third nearly to the base of the batter’s eye in straightaway center field.