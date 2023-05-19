Devers homers twice, drives in 4 as Red Sox beat staggering Padres 6-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rafael Devers homered twice and drove in four runs for the Boston Red Sox, who beat San Diego 6-1 to hand the staggering Padres their 10th loss in 12 games. Devers and his friend and former teammate, Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts, took the lineup cards out for the pregame exchange and hugged. Devers then circled the bases in front of Bogaerts in consecutive innings in his 14th career multi-homer game. Devers hit a solo shot in the second and a three-run shot in the third nearly to the base of the batter’s eye in straightaway center field.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.