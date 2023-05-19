Dortmund midfielder Bellingham sidelined with knee pain ahead of key game

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham is likely to miss a crucial game in Borussia Dortmund’s challenge for the German title after knee pain ruled him out of training with the team this week. Dortmund coach Edin Terzic says the England midfielder felt pain during the team’s 5-2 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach last week and hasn’t been in full training since. Terzic adds there is “a big question mark” about whether Bellingham can play in Dortmund’s game against Augsburg on Sunday. Bayern Munich leads Dortmund by one point in the Bundesliga standings with two games to go.

