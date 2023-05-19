Kyle Dubas out as GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs after 5 seasons

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a new general manager after the team announced it had decided to part ways with Kyle Dubas. Toronto won a playoff series this year for the first time in nearly two decades. The Maple Leafs eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning before losing to the underdog Florida Panthers in a disappointing second-round showing. Dubas’ contract was scheduled to expire June 30. An emotional Dubas said Monday he wasn’t sure if he would continue on as GM, citing the stress on his young family.

