Man United player Phil Jones to leave at the end of the season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — He was once described as having the potential to outshine George Best, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney as Manchester United’s greatest ever player. But the Premier League club has confirmed that Phil Jones will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season after seeing his career wrecked by injuries. The defender joined United from Blackburn Rovers in 2011 and was part of Alex Ferguson’s last league title-winning team. But he has only made five appearances in the past three seasons and never fulfilled the potential many believed he had. Jones is taking time to consider his future.

