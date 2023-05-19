NHL Players’ Association promotes Ron Hainsey to assistant executive director

TORONTO (AP) — The NHL Players’ Association has promoted Ron Hainsey to assistant executive director. The retired defenseman joined the union two years ago and was assigned to work on special projects and development initiatives. He’s now among the most prominent former players on Marty Walsh’s staff. The former U.S. Secretary of Labor and mayor of Boston was hired away from the Biden administration in February to succeed Don Fehr as the NHLPA’s executive director.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.