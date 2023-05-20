Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber power Phillies past Cubs 12-3 to snap 5-game skid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 10 in seven sharp innings, Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a five-game losing streak with an 12-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Kody Clemens also went deep in Philadelphia’s six-run first inning, and Bryce Harper singled, doubled, walked twice and had an RBI for the defending NL champs. The Phillies had scored a total of 11 runs in losing seven in a row to the Cubs before eclipsing that total just in Saturday’s outburst. Dansby Swanson and Christopher Morel homered for Chicago.

