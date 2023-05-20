Alvarez’s 8th-inning home run lifts Astros over Athletics 3-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning to propel the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. The game was tied at 2-2 with no outs in the eighth when Alvarez sent a pitch from Richard Lovelady (0-2) into the seats in right field for his team-leading 10th homer this season. The Athletics have allowed at least one home run in a franchise-record 23 straight games and have given up an MLB-leading 81 homers this year. Jose Altuve doubled in a two-run first inning for Houston for his first hit of the year after going 0 for 4 in his season debut Friday night. Altuve missed the first 43 games after fracturing his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic.

