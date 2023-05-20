Benteke sparks DC United to 3-0 victory over Galaxy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Benteke had a goal and an assist two minutes apart in the second half to spark D.C. United to a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy. Benteke put an end to a scoreless match when he found the net unassisted in the 71st minute. Benteke picked up an assist in the 73rd minute on a goal by Cristian Dájome. Benteke’s netter was his sixth of the season. Dájome notched his first goal of the season in his third match with DC United after coming over in a trade with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Mateusz Klich turned it into a rout with an unassisted goal in the 80th minute — his second netter of the campaign.

