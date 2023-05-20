Cameron hands Taylor first pro loss and spoils Irish homecoming

DUBLIN (AP) — Katie Taylor’s long-awaited Irish homecoming has ended in her first professional loss after Chantelle Cameron won the showdown of undisputed and undefeated champions by majority decision in Dublin. Taylor’s lightweight belts weren’t on the line. She fell to a 22-1 win-loss record after the judges scored the fight 96-94, 96-94, and 95-95 in front of a stunned capacity crowd at 3Arena. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist had never fought professionally in Ireland. Taylor suffered her first defeat at any level since being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016. Cameron was inspired to turn pro. She remains the undisputed super-lightweight champion with an 18-0 record.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.