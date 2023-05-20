Chevrolet, McLaren soar as Rahal struggles on 1st day of Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Arrow McLaren Racing paced the first day of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 by placing all four of its cars in the fast 12 shootout for the pole on Sunday. Felix Rosenqvist posted the third-fastest qualifying effort in Indianapolis Motor Speedway history to close the day atop the speed chart. He bumped McLaren teammate Alexander Rossi from the top spot. Chevrolet had three of the fastest four cars and landed eight in Sunday’s shootout. The four entries from Chip Ganassi Racing will represent Honda in the top-12 shootout Sunday. Rahal Letterman Lanigan had a terrible day and three of its cars will battle Sunday to avoid being bumped from the Indy 500 field.

