Club pro Michael Block chasing big payday, paired with McIlroy in final round at PGA

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PGA club professional Michael Block’s storybook run at the PGA Championship will finish with Rory McIlroy and a potentially big payday. Block shot a third straight even-par 70 and was tied for eighth heading into the final round. Block is at even-par for the tournament, six shots behind leader Brooks Koepka. Block is in line for the largest paycheck of his professional career. Block says the most he’s ever made in a tournament is $75,000. If he can stay inside the top 10 through the final round, he will make upward of $500,000.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.